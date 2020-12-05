 

GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce Presentation of Phase 1/2 Data on Investigational GTX-102 in Patients with Angelman Syndrome

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.12.2020, 19:00  |  116   |   |   

Results presented at Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) Global Summit

Additional data, including EEG findings, support prior initial indications of activity and there were no new adverse events

SARASOTA, Fla. and NOVATO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), companies partnered in the development of intrathecally administered GTX-102, an investigational treatment for Angelman syndrome, today announced the presentation of data from the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 at the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) Global Summit. Details regarding the scientific basis for GTX-102 targeting in Angelman syndrome were presented along with additional supportive clinical data on EEG and other endpoints, along with further description of the safety events. Additional nonclinical study data were included showing substantial silencing activity at low repeat doses along with chronic nonclinical safety data at higher doses compared to dosing in the human study. Presentations were made by Scott Stromatt, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of GeneTx and Elizabeth M. Berry-Kravis, M.D., Ph.D. Professor of Pediatrics, Neurological Sciences and Biochemistry at Rush University on Friday December 4th, and by Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx, on Saturday, December 5th.

“I am excited by the preliminary findings presented at the FAST scientific symposium. A tremendous amount of work was put into understanding the UBE3A-AS transcript and developing GTX-102, so it is great to see how those efforts have translated into initial indications of effect in the clinical study in patients with Angelman syndrome,” said Scott V. Dindot, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Texas A&M University, and Executive Director, Molecular Genetics at Ultragenyx. “I am grateful to be a part of this endeavor, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Angelman syndrome community.”

“GTX-102 demonstrates a paternal UBE3A gene targeting strategy can result in substantial clinical activity and in a more rapid time frame than we expected,” stated Dr. Scott Stromatt. “We better understand the serious adverse events reported with GTX-102 at higher doses and we see a way forward to redose patients and to enroll new patients into the clinical trial. We are working with FDA to reach agreement on a modified trial design.”

Seite 1 von 7


Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce Presentation of Phase 1/2 Data on Investigational GTX-102 in Patients with Angelman Syndrome Results presented at Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) Global Summit Additional data, including EEG findings, support prior initial indications of activity and there were no new adverse events SARASOTA, Fla. and NOVATO, Calif., …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fate Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Data from its Phase 1 Study of FT516 in Combination with ...
Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces December 2020 Cash Dividend
Freddie Mac Prices $380 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-L06
Enthusiast Gaming Provides Update on Annual General and Special Meeting
GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce Presentation of Phase 1/2 Data on Investigational GTX-102 in ...
Announcement | MCH Group | Capital increase
CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Present New Data for Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing ...
Vornado Announces Dividend On Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
FuelCell Energy Announces Closing of Public Offering of 39,696,320 Shares of Common Stock
Victory Square Technologies to Present at the Lytham Partners End of Year 1x1 Conference 
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Ultragenyx to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
09.11.20
Ultragenyx Announces Plans to Build Large-scale Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility to Support Pipeline of Therapies for Rare Diseases