 

Legend Biotech Announces Phase 1b/2 Study Data of Cilta-cel, an Investigational BCMA CAR-T, Showing Early, Deep, and Durable Responses in Heavily Pretreated Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced the latest data results from the combined Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study (NCT03548207) of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), sponsored by Janssen Research & Development, LLC. The data continued to show a very high overall response rate (ORR) that deepened over time, with 97 percent of patients achieving a response and 67 percent of patients achieving a stringent complete response (sCR) at a median follow-up of 12.4 months.1 The data were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract #177) as an oral presentation.

“A 97 percent response rate is extraordinary when you consider the patient population who, prior to cilta-cel, have generally experienced low response rates,” said Deepu Madduri, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, New York, and principal CARTITUDE-1 study investigator. “Considering the early, deep and durable responses that we’ve seen at low-dose infusion of cilta-cel and its manageable safety profile, we look forward to further studying outpatient administration of cilta-cel in patients with multiple myeloma in earlier settings.”

The trial included 97 patients treated with cilta-cel who received a median of six (range, 3-18) prior lines of therapy; 88 percent (n=85) were triple-refractory, 42 percent (n=41) were penta-refractory and 99 percent (n=96) were refractory to the last line of therapy.1 The median administered dose was 0.71x106 CAR+ viable T cells/kg and manufacturing of cilta-cel was successful for all patients. ORR per independent review was 97 percent, which included a sCR rate of 67 percent, very good partial response rate (VGPR) of 26 percent (VGPR or better, 93 percent) and partial response rate of 4 percent. Median time to first response was 1 month (range, 0.9-8.5) and responses were ongoing in 72 percent (n=70) of patients. Of 57 minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluable patients, 93 percent (n=53) were MRD negative at 10-5.1 Median progression-free survival (PFS) was not reached at median follow-up of 12.4 months (range, 1.5-24.9). The 12-month PFS rate was 77 percent (95 percent confidence interval [CI], 66-84) and the 12-month OS rate was 89 percent (95 percent CI, 80-94).1

