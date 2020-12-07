 

Columbia Bank’s President and CEO, Thomas J. Kemly, Elected to the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s (FHLBNY) Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) recently announced that its members have elected Thomas J. Kemly to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kemly will serve a four year term commencing on January 1, 2021.

"The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York plays a critical role in providing member banks access to economical wholesale credit,” said Thomas J. Kemly, President and CEO of Columbia Bank. “By providing such services, the Federal Home Loan Bank is able to advance housing opportunities for families of all incomes and accelerate local community development. I look forward to contributing to this mission during my term.”

With nearly 40 years of experience, Mr. Kemly has been an active and influential figure in banking. He has held several leadership positions including Chairman and Board Member of the New Jersey Bankers Association, Board Member of the Bankers Cooperative Group, President of the Financial Managers Society for the New York and New Jersey Chapter, and was a member of the OCC Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee. He presently serves as President of Northern New Jersey Community Bankers, as Immediate Former Chairman of the New Jersey Bankers Board of Directors, as Board Member of the New Jersey Bankers Charitable Foundation and as Board Member for the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey.

About Columbia Bank

Headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ, Columbia Bank has an asset base of more than $8.2 billion and 62 full-service offices throughout New Jersey. Columbia offers a wide range of consumer and commercial products, including online and mobile banking, localized lending centers as well as title, investment and wealth management services. For more information about Columbia Bank's full line of products and services, visit their website at columbiabankonline.com. 

CONTACT:
Tony Rose
First Senior Vice President
Marketing Director
(201) 794-5828

 


Columbia Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbia Bank’s President and CEO, Thomas J. Kemly, Elected to the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s (FHLBNY) Board of Directors FAIR LAWN, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) recently announced that its members have elected Thomas J. Kemly to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kemly will serve a four year term commencing on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...