Columbia Bank’s President and CEO, Thomas J. Kemly, Elected to the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s (FHLBNY) Board of Directors

"The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York plays a critical role in providing member banks access to economical wholesale credit,” said Thomas J. Kemly, President and CEO of Columbia Bank. “By providing such services, the Federal Home Loan Bank is able to advance housing opportunities for families of all incomes and accelerate local community development. I look forward to contributing to this mission during my term.”

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) recently announced that its members have elected Thomas J. Kemly to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kemly will serve a four year term commencing on January 1, 2021.

With nearly 40 years of experience, Mr. Kemly has been an active and influential figure in banking. He has held several leadership positions including Chairman and Board Member of the New Jersey Bankers Association, Board Member of the Bankers Cooperative Group, President of the Financial Managers Society for the New York and New Jersey Chapter, and was a member of the OCC Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee. He presently serves as President of Northern New Jersey Community Bankers, as Immediate Former Chairman of the New Jersey Bankers Board of Directors, as Board Member of the New Jersey Bankers Charitable Foundation and as Board Member for the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey.

About Columbia Bank

Headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ, Columbia Bank has an asset base of more than $8.2 billion and 62 full-service offices throughout New Jersey. Columbia offers a wide range of consumer and commercial products, including online and mobile banking, localized lending centers as well as title, investment and wealth management services. For more information about Columbia Bank's full line of products and services, visit their website at columbiabankonline.com.

