CytRx Announces Orphazyme’s U.S. Expansion Ahead of Potential Regulatory Approval of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

In addition to establishing its U.S. headquarters in Chicago, Orphazyme has already recruited more than 30 U.S. employees. Orphazyme has also named three U.S. leaders to its global executive team:

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical firm focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today highlighted that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) (“Orphazyme”) has announced the expansion of its U.S. presence and workforce ahead of potential Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval of arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (“NPC”). CytRx has an agreement with Orphazyme that can yield potential milestone payments and future royalties paid on sales of arimoclomol.

Molly Painter, U.S. President, is heading the launch and commercial operations in the market.

Terri Stevens, Chief Business Officer, is responsible for global strategy, corporate development, and business development and licensing.

Molly Carey Poarch, Global and U.S. Head of Corporate Communications.

Orphazyme’s U.S. team, which is focused on regulatory review efforts and a first potential commercial launch in 2021, includes legal, commercial, finance, advocacy relations, and regulatory and medical affairs functions.

Illinois State Senator Mattie Hunter issued the following statement this week:

“I am excited to welcome Orphazyme, a fresh and innovative biopharmaceutical to Chicago’s robust group of health care companies. I believe their methodology will make leeway in the fight against rare neurodegenerative diseases while bringing job growth to the city.”

Orphazyme’s Chief Executive Officer delivered the following statement this week:

“We have established a U.S. headquarters in Chicago to allow us to more closely engage with our partners and community members as we work together to pursue innovation for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases based on our pioneering science. Our U.S. growth will be fueled by the team of industry experts we have been assembling. We are excited to add three key U.S.-based leaders to our corporate executive team as we expand to support our ambition of serving rare disease communities around the world.”