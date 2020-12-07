 

House Passing Bill to Federally Decriminalize Cannabis, Along with Arizona’s Passage of Prop 207 to Legalize Recreational Cannabis, Gives EXMT the Perfect Setup to Maximize Profits and Revenues from Increased Demand

TUCSON, AZ, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT), announced today that the House of Representatives voted to pass a measure on December 4, 2020 that would decriminalize Cannabis use at the federal level. This historic vote marked the first time in the country's history that a chamber of Congress has voted on standalone Cannabis decriminalization. The Bill would also remove criminal penalties for those who manufacture, distribute, or possess Cannabis.

The measure, known as the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, would decriminalize cannabis on a federal level, removing it from the Controlled Substances Act and allowing states to enact their own policies regarding the substance.

“This is a huge benefit to the company as we look to expand into the Cannabis market by growing and distributing Cannabis to dispensaries in Arizona,” stated Lee Katterman, CEO of ATM.

The passing of Cannabis for recreational use in Arizona with the passage of Arizona's Proposition 207 - the measure that legalizes recreational use of cannabis throughout the state. This passage of 207 along with the House voting to Decriminalize the use of Cannabis, goes hand in hand with President-elect's promise to decriminalize Cannabis on a federal level. ATM will actively update its shareholders on its progress in this business space.

The company has also uploaded its September 30, 2020 financial statements and disclosures for the last quarter and expects to become current immediately with OTC Markets.

About Sonoran Flower LLC: https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367)

Please follow Sonoran Flower on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/azgrowbros/

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed

Follow us on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/anythingcbdmeds/

and Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/AnythingTechMed/

About Amethyst Beverage: https://www.amethystbeverage.com/

Amethyst Beverage, a Reno, NV based business, was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several organizations nationally.

