House Passing Bill to Federally Decriminalize Cannabis, Along with Arizona’s Passage of Prop 207 to Legalize Recreational Cannabis, Gives EXMT the Perfect Setup to Maximize Profits and Revenues from Increased Demand

TUCSON, AZ, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT), announced today that the House of Representatives voted to pass a measure on December 4, 2020 that would decriminalize Cannabis use at the federal level. This historic vote marked the first time in the country's history that a chamber of Congress has voted on standalone Cannabis decriminalization. The Bill would also remove criminal penalties for those who manufacture, distribute, or possess Cannabis.

“This is a huge benefit to the company as we look to expand into the Cannabis market by growing and distributing Cannabis to dispensaries in Arizona,” stated Lee Katterman, CEO of ATM.

The passing of Cannabis for recreational use in Arizona with the passage of Arizona's Proposition 207 - the measure that legalizes recreational use of cannabis throughout the state. This passage of 207 along with the House voting to Decriminalize the use of Cannabis, goes hand in hand with President-elect's promise to decriminalize Cannabis on a federal level. ATM will actively update its shareholders on its progress in this business space.

The company has also uploaded its September 30, 2020 financial statements and disclosures for the last quarter and expects to become current immediately with OTC Markets.

