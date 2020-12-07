 

Quad Welcomes New Sales and Marketing Senior Executive

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 17:00  |  18   |   |   

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”) today announced that Julie Currie has joined the Company as its new Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer. Currie succeeds Renee Badura, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, who will be retiring after 34 years of service to the Company.

Currie brings a wealth of marketing, retail and CPG client services knowledge to Quad, a marketing solutions partner with a unique integrated service platform that helps clients reduce the complexity of working with multiple agency partners, increase content workflow efficiencies, and improve the effectiveness of their overall marketing spend. Currie’s experience leading organizational change and transformation, and her keen understanding of data and analytics, will provide immeasurable value to Quad and its clientele.

Currie spent 25 years at The Nielsen Company, where she ultimately served as Senior Vice President of Global Retail Product Leadership, leading the company’s strategic transition from a product-selling organization to a strategic solutions one, and grew its revenue by double digits. Her clients included Walmart, The Kraft Heinz Company, Procter & Gamble and Miller Brewing Company.

Most recently, Currie served as a principal consultant for FCM, a consultancy where she worked with clients on strategies for achieving company growth, optimizing operational performance, and cultivating corporate sustainability.

“We are confident that Julie’s experience and expertise will help accelerate our transformation as a marketing solutions partner,” said Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President & CEO. “She is a strong leader who has orchestrated transformation strategies for product expansion and business development as well as ongoing client management. Her experience in marketing services for retail and CPG clients, along with her extensive data analytics background, will fortify our offering and open new avenues for growth. Already she has hit the ground running and will provide excellent vision and leadership for Quad.”

“Quad has distinguished itself as a marketing solutions powerhouse, providing a unique integrated offering that helps clients simplify their executional requirements to deliver campaigns more efficiently and effectively,” Currie said. “I am excited to join an industry innovator that has both deep roots and a desire to stretch and grow in new ways. This is a prized role that will allow me to apply my knowledge, innovate new solutions, and truly have an impact on the Company and its clients.”

In addition to her business acumen, Currie is a sought-after speaker and has been a featured presenter at industry events, including for the National Retail Federation. She also serves as an influential board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Lake County (Illinois).

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner dedicated to creating a better way for its clients through a data-driven, integrated marketing platform that helps clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives its expanded offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, Quad has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, financial/insurance, consumer packaged goods and publishing. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.QUAD.com.

