 

Palomar Publishes Inaugural Sustainability & Citizenship Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 22:15  |  30   |   |   

Company announces commitment to allocate up to $10 million with majority Black-owned Broadway Federal Bank

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”), has released its first annual Sustainability & Citizenship Report. This inaugural report is part of Palomar’s commitment to exceeding traditional Environmental, Social Responsibility, and Governance (ESG) standards, and outlines meaningful steps the Company has taken to address a range of issues, including climate change and economic and social justice, while continuing to build a compassionate workplace.

“Palomar’s mission is to support our team members and our insureds while strengthening our local communities. This drive affects every decision we make about how and why we work,” commented Mac Armstrong, Palomar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We strive to build a workplace grounded in ethical behavior, compassion, and equality. I’m proud of the strides we have made toward creating economic opportunities, responding to climate change and promoting social justice, all while rapidly adjusting to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to reporting on our progress towards these goals on an annual basis.”

Highlights from the 2020 Report:

  • Launched the newly appointed ESG committee of the Company’s board of directors to reinforce the Company’s reputation as a forward thinking employer and partner;
  • Created the Palomar DICE Council (Diversity, Inclusion, Community Engagement and Equality), a team member-led effort that advises management on diversity and inclusion initiatives and best practices;
  • Made continual gains in workforce and board diversity (fifty percent of the Company’s board of directors are women or members of underrepresented communities);
  • Made financial contributions to the Center for Policing Equity, the nation’s top non-profit addressing racial inequities in policing and law enforcement;
  • Committed to following the Ten Principles of the UN’s Global Compact—a move usually undertaken by much larger organizations;
  • Eliminated the use of disposable plastic water bottles at corporate headquarters.

Along with outlining goals and achievements in these areas, the Sustainability and Citizenship Report also details how the Company has addressed employee mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest that has occurred across the country this year.

Seite 1 von 2


Palomar Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Palomar Publishes Inaugural Sustainability & Citizenship Report Company announces commitment to allocate up to $10 million with majority Black-owned Broadway Federal BankLA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”), has released its first …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Appoints Angela Grant as Chief Legal Officer
10.11.20
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Renewal Rights for Hawaii Residential Hurricane Business from GeoVera Holdings, Inc.
10.11.20
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results