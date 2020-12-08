 

UMC Reports Sales for November 2020

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2020.

Revenues for November 2020

Period

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

November

14,725,559

13,891,904

+833,655

+6.00%

Jan.-Nov.

161,532,945

134,831,609

+26,701,336

+19.80%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.

