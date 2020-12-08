UMC Reports Sales for November 2020

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2020.

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

November 14,725,559 13,891,904 +833,655 +6.00%

Jan.-Nov. 161,532,945 134,831,609 +26,701,336 +19.80%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

