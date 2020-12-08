UMC Reports Sales for November 2020
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2020.
Revenues for November 2020
|
Period
2020
2019
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
November
14,725,559
13,891,904
+833,655
+6.00%
Jan.-Nov.
161,532,945
134,831,609
+26,701,336
+19.80%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
