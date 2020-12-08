Gibson Energy Achieves an A- Score from CDP for Inaugural Climate Change Submission

“The focused work we are doing to further our ESG goals has been validated today and we are thrilled to receive this acknowledgement by CDP,” said Steve Spaulding, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During this unprecedented health and economic crisis, we remain committed to ensuring our actions position Gibson well for future energy transition and continue to embed these principles in our business strategy. We will further challenge ourselves by identifying and advancing opportunities to solidify our role as a leader in sustainability in our sector.”

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it has reached another milestone in its sustainability journey by being recognized by CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project), a recognized leader in environmental reporting, by receiving an A- rating. CDP’s scoring methodology assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership.

In 2020, over 515 investors holding over US$106 trillion in assets and 150+ major purchasers with US$4 trillion in procurement spend, requested companies to disclose through CDP’s platform. Over 9,600 responded being the highest ever.

Sean Wilson, SVP & Chief Administrative Officer and Sustainability Lead, added, “This is an important day for Gibson. Our commitment to transparency, by releasing our first sustainability report and our inaugural CDP submission, was foundational for the Company this year. To receive this significant leadership rating of A- recognizes we understand the importance of mitigating risks related to climate change and have implemented strategies to ensure we continue to enhance our resiliency as a company. We know that taking action today is critical to our operations long-term and we will continue to deliver energy responsibly.”

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP with a full list of company scores available on the CDP website at https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

More information about Gibson’s Sustainability and ESG journey, including a copy of Gibson’s CDP climate change questionnaire, is available at: https://www.gibsonenergy.com/our-responsibility/sustainability/

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”), (TSX: GEI) is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.