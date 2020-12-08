The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces 13% Increase in Its Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable March 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. This represents a 13% increase in the per share dividend compared to the Company’s previous dividend paid in March 2020.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the end of the Company’s third quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,574 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,272 T.J. Maxx, 1,134 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 60 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

