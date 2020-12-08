 

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces 13% Increase in Its Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

08.12.2020, 22:38   

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable March 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. This represents a 13% increase in the per share dividend compared to the Company’s previous dividend paid in March 2020.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the end of the Company’s third quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,574 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,272 T.J. Maxx, 1,134 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 60 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

