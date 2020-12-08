Crane Co. Elects New Director

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR), a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, announced that its Board of Directors has elected John S. Stroup, as a Director of Crane Co.

Since May 2020, Mr. Stroup has served as the Executive Chairman of Belden Inc., a global leader in signal transmission and security solutions. Prior to his current role, Mr. Stroup served as Belden’s President, Chief Executive Officer and member of its board of directors from 2005, and was chairman of Belden’s board of directors from 2016. Prior to Belden, Mr. Stroup held leadership positions with Danaher Corporation, Scientific Technologies Inc., and Rockwell Automation, Inc. In addition to Belden, Mr. Stroup currently sits on the boards of directors of Tenneco Inc. and Rexnord Corporation.