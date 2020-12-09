Kura Oncology Announces Pricing of $300 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,110,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $37.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Kura from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Kura, are expected to be approximately $300 million. In addition, Kura has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,216,500 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers in the offering. Wedbush PacGrow, JMP Securities and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.