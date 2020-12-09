Kura Oncology Announces Pricing of $300 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the
treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,110,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $37.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Kura
from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Kura, are expected to be approximately $300 million. In addition, Kura has granted
the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,216,500 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing
conditions.
SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers in the offering. Wedbush PacGrow, JMP Securities and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The securities described above are being offered by Kura pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Kura and became effective by rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 7, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone at (888) 603-5847; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com or by telephone at (415) 364-2720.
0 Kommentare