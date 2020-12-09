Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems

“We have long admired MTS’s technology and position across a variety of attractive end markets,” said R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO. “This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of continuing to expand our range of sensor and sensor-based products across a wide array of industries to further capitalize on the long-term growth potential of the electronics revolution. We are extremely excited about the strength of our combined product portfolio which will enable us to offer even more innovative technologies to our customers around the world. I look forward to welcoming the talented MTS team to the Amphenol family.”

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) (“Amphenol”), a leading global provider of high-technology interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, and MTS Systems Corporation (Nasdaq: MTSC) (“MTS”), a leading global supplier of advanced test systems, motion simulators and precision sensors, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Amphenol will acquire MTS for $58.50 per share in cash, or approximately $1.7 billion, including the assumption of outstanding debt and liabilities, net of cash.

“Amphenol is a leader in interconnect and sensor technologies with a proven management team and a strong track record of successfully acquiring companies across its platform,” said Randy J. Martinez, MTS’s Interim President and CEO. “MTS brings to Amphenol its high-quality technology solutions, a diversified customer base of blue-chip companies and a strong financial profile. We could not be more pleased to join forces with Amphenol, which will allow us to continue to deliver exceptional customer experience through high-quality and innovative solutions.”

David J. Anderson, Chairman of MTS’s Board of Directors, concluded, “The MTS Board of Directors is pleased, as a result of its strategic review, to deliver MTS Systems shareholders the value inherent in this transaction. I have full confidence that, together with Amphenol, MTS will continue to engineer technologies that meaningfully improve and modernize the world’s products – for the benefit of its customers – for generations to come.”

MTS is organized into two business segments: Sensors and Test & Simulation. The Sensors segment represents a highly complementary offering of high-technology, harsh environment sensors sold into diverse end markets and applications, and positions Amphenol to have one of the industry’s broadest ranges of sensors and sensor-based products. The Test & Simulation segment is an industry leader and Amphenol believes it represents an attractive business with excellent near and long-term potential. Accordingly, Amphenol plans to undertake a strategic review of the business to best position it for future success.