LexaGene to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference, on December 15, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged Native Ads, Inc., of New York, New York to perform strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services including, but not limited to, content development, video production and editing, website development, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting and optimization. This 12-month campaign is scheduled to begin in January 2021 and will continue until $150,000 USD of services are rendered.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.
LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately one hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

