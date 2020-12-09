LogistiCare Partners with Care Finders Total Care, LLC and Lyft to Create Unique Program Providing Critical Transportation Support for Home Health Aides

Home Care & Hospice Association of New Jersey looks toward expansion of pilot program to help care for more patients at home

Denver, CO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company and the contracted transportation vendor for New Jersey Medicaid participants, is partnering with Care Finders Total Care, LLC, the largest non-medical homecare agency in New Jersey, and Lyft, the transportation network, to transport certified home health aides to homes of New Jersey residents who need their help.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for businesses all over the country. Erratic and sometimes unreliable public transportation schedules, coupled with fear of infection, have made it particularly challenging for essential workers like home health aides who are often dependent on public transportation to travel to their clients’ homes. Now, home health aides can request on-demand Lyft rides through LogistiCare, ensuring their access to reliable transportation.

The partnership between LogistiCare, Lyft, and Care Finders Total Care, LLC represents a further evolution of the company’s original contract with the New Jersey Department of Human Services, which began with transportation of Medicaid patients, expanded to include the delivery of food and groceries in March, and now includes transportation of certified home health aides to patient homes.

As the fastest growing homecare agency in the Northeast region, Care Finders Total Care, LLC has been at the forefront of proactive COVID-19 responsiveness since the outbreak of the pandemic. Care Finders Total Care, LLC is dedicated to maintaining the health and safety of caregivers, their families, and patients, with availability of ample PPE. Transportation, however, is a constant challenge.

“Helping to transport essential home health aides to their jobs so they can provide critical care for home-bound patients and support the needs of their clients is gratifying for us and for our network of transportation providers,” said Kenneth W. Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for LogistiCare. “This unique partnership demonstrates our desire to work collaboratively with organizations who need transportation resources to support and fulfill their missions.”