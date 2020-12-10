 

LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Austin Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

JARRELL, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of a new community in the Austin, Texas market, Stonebridge Crossing. This new community offers homebuyers stunning new homes in a premier location starting in the low-$200s.

Stonebridge Crossing is conveniently located off I-35, north of Austin, in the charming town of Jarrell. This new community is ideally situated near major employers, local schools, and great shopping and dining opportunities. Additionally, residents of this new community will enjoy access to incredible neighborhood amenities. Inside Stonebridge Crossing, homebuyers will soon enjoy a new community park with a children’s playground, a covered picnic pavilion with barbeque grills, plenty of open green space, walking trails and a dog park for furry family members.

LGI Homes is constructing five of their most popular one- and two-story floor plans in this community. Homes at Stonebridge Crossing will range in size from 1,428 square feet with three bedrooms to just over 2,500 square feet with five bedrooms. Every new home at Stonebridge Crossing comes with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome package. Interior upgrades include a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, attached two-car garages complete with a Wi-Fi-enabled door opener installed and much more.

Move-in ready, upgraded homes are available in this premier new community. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 382-7082 ext 927 or visit LGIHomes.com/StonebridgeCrossing. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Stonebridge Crossing information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/245092c3-73c1-4cf8 ... 


LGI Homes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Austin Market JARRELL, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of a new community in the Austin, Texas market, Stonebridge Crossing. This new community offers homebuyers stunning new homes in a premier …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
LGI Homes Announces the Launch of New Active Adult Website
04.12.20
LGI Homes Reports November 2020 Home Closings and Updates Full Year 2020 Home Closings Guidance
19.11.20
LGI Homes Opens a New Community North of Houston, Pinewood Trails
12.11.20
LGI Homes Continues Expansion in Las Vegas