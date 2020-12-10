 

Caladrius Biosciences to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, the Company’s President and CEO, will present a live webcast at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on December 17th.

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2020
Time: 10:30-11:00 AM Eastern Time
Link: https://bit.ly/3mPSVkO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: HONEDRA (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”); CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); and CLBS119, an emergent CD34+ stem cell therapy responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the potentially permanent damage the virus inflicts on the lungs of many patients. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network. 

CONTACT: Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: +1-908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

Media:
W2O Group
Christiana Pascale
Phone: +1-212-257-6722
Email: cpascale@w2ogroup.com

Caladrius Biosciences to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.comBASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Caladrius Biosciences, …

