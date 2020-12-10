The Base Prospectus dated 29 October 2020, Supplement number 1 dated 23 October 2020, Supplement number 2 dated 9 December 2020 and Final Terms dated 9 December constitute a Prospectus, covering the listing of the Additional Bonds on Oslo Børs.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 9 December 2020 approved Supplement number 2 to the Base Prospectus dated 29 October 2020. The Supplement number 2 has been prepared in connection with the Additional Bonds (tap issue) of GSF01 G (ISIN NO0010885007) of NOK 500,000,000 as announced 27 November 2020.

The Prospectus and the Supplements are available at the company’s website: https://investor.griegseafood.com/share-&-bond#the-bond





For further information, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

atle.harald.sandtorv@griegseafood.com

+47 908 45 252





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

