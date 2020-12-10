 

Grieg Seafood ASA Approval of prospectus

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 9 December 2020 approved Supplement number 2 to the Base Prospectus dated 29 October 2020. The Supplement number 2 has been prepared in connection with the Additional Bonds (tap issue) of GSF01 G (ISIN NO0010885007) of NOK 500,000,000 as announced 27 November 2020.

The Base Prospectus dated 29 October 2020, Supplement number 1 dated 23 October 2020, Supplement number 2 dated 9 December 2020 and Final Terms dated 9 December constitute a Prospectus, covering the listing of the Additional Bonds on Oslo Børs.

The Prospectus and the Supplements are available at the company’s website: https://investor.griegseafood.com/share-&-bond#the-bond


For further information, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
atle.harald.sandtorv@griegseafood.com
+47 908 45 252


About Grieg Seafood ASA:

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people are employed by the company globally.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost leadership in each region and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

