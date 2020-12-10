Jack Welch Management Institute Named #15 in The Princeton Review 2021 List of Top 50 Online MBA Programs

“What a prestigious honor it is to receive this recognition for the fifth consecutive year — and what a testament it is to the ongoing commitment of our graduates, students, and faculty, who work together to build our MBA experience,” said Dean Sippel, Chief Executive Officer of JWMI. "We believe we have a powerful, one-of-a-kind program at JWMI, with actionable leadership principles and practices that elevate careers and organizations. Making The Princeton Review's list of best online MBA programs is further affirmation that we are transforming lives for the better."

For the fifth consecutive year, the Jack Welch Management Institute (JWMI) has been recognized by The Princeton Review’s list of top 50 online MBA programs , advancing to #15 for 2021. This marks JWMI’s highest ranking yet, with the Institute moving up in rank each year. The list is based on both surveys of administrators at the schools and of students enrolled in the schools’ online MBA programs.

“The Jack Welch Management Institute MBA program continues to exemplify best-in-class online education with immediate real-word application for students,” said Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Education, Inc., parent company of Strayer University and JWMI. “We are very proud to see constant gains on the renowned Princeton Review ranking and look forward to continued success.”

The Princeton Review ranks the top 50 online MBA programs and tallied its ranking list based on data from the company's 2019-20 surveys of administrators at more than 125 business schools offering online MBAs. The company also factored in data from its 2019–2020 surveys of more than 6,000 students enrolled in the online MBA programs. More than 60 data points were weighted to determine the list and rankings. The criteria focused on five core areas: academics, selectivity, faculty, technical platforms, and career outcomes.

"We strongly recommend the JWMI as an outstanding choice for anyone aspiring to earn an MBA online," said Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review. Franek added, "JWMI's program is exceptionally strong academically, and it maximizes technology that enables students to interact with and learn from faculty and students all over the world."

The Princeton Review’s feature, Best Business Schools 2021, offers in-depth profiles of the top 25 online MBA programs. In JWMI’s profile, The Princeton Review cites JWMI’s “learn it today and use it tomorrow” which is the foundation for the program “specifically designed toward business leadership with real world application.” Quotes from currently enrolled JWMI students noted that JWMI’s high level of quality and convenience are “undoubtedly matched in the sincere support and knowledge of JWMI’s ‘top notch’ faculty.” In fact, JWMI students say that they “learn from the best” and describe their classmates as “passionate and diverse, from all parts of the world and industries.”