Erdene Consolidates Khundii Gold District – Acquires 100% of the Ulaan Exploration License

Highlights:

• Ulaan is one of multiple porphyry and epithermal targets in the Khundii District (see map below)

• The Ulaan license hosts a very large hydrothermal alteration system, consistent with a porphyry system eroded to just below the base of a lithocap with the following attributes:

• Intense phyllic (quartz-sericite-pyrite) alteration over an area 3 kilometres in diameter

• Peripheral gold-copper mineralization associated with tourmaline breccia

• Gold identified in quartz veins within illite altered volcanics adjacent to the phyllic zone

• Consolidates 100% interest in the majority of the Khundii-Ulaan alteration system hosting multiple epithermal gold and porphyry copper (gold) targets

• Ulaan license immediately west of the Bayan Khundii deposit, and Dark Horse and Altan Arrow gold prospects

• Expands Erdene’s holdings in the highly prospective Khundii Gold District to 17,004 ha (170 km2)

• Minimal exploration to date, but significant geologic potential

• Mapping and sampling, geophysical surveying and limited drilling, over the past three years