Erdene Consolidates Khundii Gold District – Acquires 100% of the Ulaan Exploration License
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Ulaan exploration license, adjacent to its Bayan Khundii Gold deposit, with the purchase of the remaining 49% interest in Leader Exploration LLC, a private Mongolian company.
|Highlights:
|•
|Ulaan is one of multiple porphyry and epithermal targets in the Khundii District (see map below)
|•
|The Ulaan license hosts a very large hydrothermal alteration system, consistent with a porphyry system eroded to just below the base of a lithocap with the following attributes:
|•
|Intense phyllic (quartz-sericite-pyrite) alteration over an area 3 kilometres in diameter
|•
|Peripheral gold-copper mineralization associated with tourmaline breccia
|•
|Gold identified in quartz veins within illite altered volcanics adjacent to the phyllic zone
|•
|Consolidates 100% interest in the majority of the Khundii-Ulaan alteration system hosting multiple epithermal gold and porphyry copper (gold) targets
|•
|Ulaan license immediately west of the Bayan Khundii deposit, and Dark Horse and Altan Arrow gold prospects
|•
|Expands Erdene’s holdings in the highly prospective Khundii Gold District to 17,004 ha (170 km2)
|•
|Minimal exploration to date, but significant geologic potential
|•
|Mapping and sampling, geophysical surveying and limited drilling, over the past three years
|•
|Surface sampling program recently completed and drilling planned for mid Q1 2021
Quotes from the Company:
