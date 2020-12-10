 

Erdene Consolidates Khundii Gold District – Acquires 100% of the Ulaan Exploration License

10.12.2020   

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Ulaan exploration license, adjacent to its Bayan Khundii Gold deposit, with the purchase of the remaining 49% interest in Leader Exploration LLC, a private Mongolian company.

Highlights:
     
  Ulaan is one of multiple porphyry and epithermal targets in the Khundii District (see map below)
      The Ulaan license hosts a very large hydrothermal alteration system, consistent with a porphyry system eroded to just below the base of a lithocap with the following attributes:
          Intense phyllic (quartz-sericite-pyrite) alteration over an area 3 kilometres in diameter
          Peripheral gold-copper mineralization associated with tourmaline breccia
          Gold identified in quartz veins within illite altered volcanics adjacent to the phyllic zone
             
  Consolidates 100% interest in the majority of the Khundii-Ulaan alteration system hosting multiple epithermal gold and porphyry copper (gold) targets
      Ulaan license immediately west of the Bayan Khundii deposit, and Dark Horse and Altan Arrow gold prospects
      Expands Erdene’s holdings in the highly prospective Khundii Gold District to 17,004 ha (170 km2)
             
  Minimal exploration to date, but significant geologic potential
      Mapping and sampling, geophysical surveying and limited drilling, over the past three years
      Surface sampling program recently completed and drilling planned for mid Q1 2021

Quotes from the Company:

