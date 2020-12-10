 

Advicenne Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of ADV7103 (sibnayal) for the Treatment of Distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 18:01  |  45   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC) today announces the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of its lead product ADV7103 (Sibnayal) as therapy for distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA). The European Commission (EC) will now review the CHMP recommendation and a final decision on the Marketing Authorisation of ADV7103 in the European Union is expected in the coming weeks/months.

The positive opinion issued by the CHMP for our lead medicine ADV7103 (Sibnayal) in dRTA demonstrates Advicenne’s unique expertise in clinical development and innovative formulations and continues our dedication to patients with this disease. While awaiting the decision of the European Commission, we are already preparing the commercialization of our medicine in Europe, which will be carried out through targeted partnerships to ensure rapid and broad market access. I also want to take this opportunity to thank all Advicenne colleagues, past and present, who have made this Sibnayal registration possible.” states Dr. André ULMANN, Advicenne’s Interim Chief Executive Officer.

This CHMP positive opinion is based on results of a pivotal Phase III trial (B21CS) and its twenty-four-month extension study (B22CS) conducted in adult and pediatric patients with dRTA demonstrating the clinically relevant therapeutic effect of ADV7103.

While the standard of care (SoC) medicine today requires three to six daily intakes including during night, ADV7103 treatment consists of only two doses per day and provides complete night-time coverage for patients. In addition, gastrointestinal tolerability was improved. Plasma potassium and urinary calcium was normalized.

In order to make ADV7103 quickly and broadly available in all EU countries, Advicenne has decided to set up partnerships with specialized distributors. This approach will allow Advicenne to allocate its resources on the clinical development of ADV7103 in the United States and to develop its second indication for the medicine in cystinuria.

About dRTA
 Distal renal tubular acidosis dRTA is an orphan disease characterized by a failure in the renal excretion of acids generated through metabolism and for which there is no approved treatment. The excess of acids thus accumulated in the blood leads to an imbalance in pH (acidosis) as well as multiple other complications such as growth retardation and rickets (a disease affecting bone development) in children, and a series of metabolic disorders such as low potassium levels, elevated calcium in the urine resulting in kidney stones, the formation of calcium deposits in the kidneys (calcinosis) as well as possible kidney failure.

Seite 1 von 2
Advicenne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advicenne Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of ADV7103 (sibnayal) for the Treatment of Distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) Regulatory News: Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC) today announces the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of its lead …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Starbucks Outlines Vision for the Future and Reaffirms Strategy for Continued Growth at Scale, ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity