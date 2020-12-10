Upgraded HDR-Capable LED Technology from Daktronics to Improve Experience for Kansas City Royals

Higher resolution main video and fence displays along with new highlight Hall of Fame display coming in 2021

BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When baseball returns to Kauffman Stadium in 2021, the main video display will feature HDR capability and a 138% increase in pixels to bring higher resolution imagery to Kansas City Royals fans from a new LED video installation from Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota. A new Hall of Fame display in left field and two updated fence displays will also be installed early in 2021 for a total of 10,624 square feet of HDR-capable displays, third most in all of baseball.



“We are very excited to bring these new and improved video boards to our fans at Kauffman Stadium,” said Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman. “We believe everyone will enjoy the enhanced HDR presentation of CrownVision while the new Hall of Fame board will provide great entertainment possibilities together with dynamic ways for our corporate sponsors to connect with our fans. We can’t wait to welcome our fans back to The K next season to share these new experiences together.”