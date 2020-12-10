 

Upgraded HDR-Capable LED Technology from Daktronics to Improve Experience for Kansas City Royals

Higher resolution main video and fence displays along with new highlight Hall of Fame display coming in 2021

BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When baseball returns to Kauffman Stadium in 2021, the main video display will feature HDR capability and a 138% increase in pixels to bring higher resolution imagery to Kansas City Royals fans from a new LED video installation from Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota. A new Hall of Fame display in left field and two updated fence displays will also be installed early in 2021 for a total of 10,624 square feet of HDR-capable displays, third most in all of baseball.

“We are very excited to bring these new and improved video boards to our fans at Kauffman Stadium,” said Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman. “We believe everyone will enjoy the enhanced HDR presentation of CrownVision while the new Hall of Fame board will provide great entertainment possibilities together with dynamic ways for our corporate sponsors to connect with our fans. We can’t wait to welcome our fans back to The K next season to share these new experiences together.”

The new highlight in the outfield is the Hall of Fame display in left field which is also HDR capable. It will measure 20.5 feet high by 108 feet wide for more than 2,200 square feet of digital display space. For comparison, it would take 206 60-inch televisions to cover the entire display face.

“The improved resolution of the CrownVision and fence displays, along with the addition of the Hall of Fame display, will have a major positive impact on the fan experience at Kauffman Stadium,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Kansas City Royals and to update the display we installed prior to the 2008 season. The advancement in technology over the years, including HDR capability, will certainly be on display and entertaining their fans for years to come.”

Fitting into the same size and shape of the existing CrownVision center field display, the upgraded technology will bring more than 3.5 million pixels to the main view feature. It will still be the eighth-largest video board in all of baseball and the fourth professional baseball team to have an HDR-capable main video board. The upgraded fence displays will bring another 700,000+ pixels and the new Hall of Fame display brings almost 900,000 pixels to the outfield. All displays will feature 15-millimeter pixel spacings using Surface-Mount Device (SMD) LED technology.

02.12.20
Daktronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
23.11.20
Daktronics, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results