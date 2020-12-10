Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) is reporting revenues for the three and six month periods of fiscal 2021, ended October 31, 2020, of $14.0 million and $26.9 million, respectively, compared to revenues of $9.1 million and $21.6 million, respectively, for the same periods of fiscal 2020, ended October 31, 2019. Operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $219,000 compared to an operating loss of $4.9 million for the same period of fiscal 2020. Operating loss was $119,000 for the six months ended October 31, 2020 compared to an operating loss of $5.7 million for the six months ended October 31, 2019. Net income for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 was $329,000 or $0.04 per diluted share and $67,000 or $0.01 per diluted share, respectively, compared to net losses of $4.9 million or ($0.54) per share and $5.5 million or ($0.61) per share, respectively, for the same periods of fiscal 2020.



FEI CEO Stan Sloane commented, “I am very pleased with our results this quarter. We saw revenues increase to almost $14 million, about a $1 million increase from first quarter, and a 54% increase from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Despite significant legal expenses this year, we generated net income for the quarter of $329,000 a substantial improvement from last quarter and Q2 of the prior year. Further, as we completed the problem contracts we described in previous quarters, we also saw a return to improved gross margins, which were 38% in the current quarter as compared to 32% last quarter and negative 13% a year ago. Backlog was up to $42 million, a $6 million increase from the end of fiscal year 2020, a reflection of all the new business opportunities we have talked about in prior calls. We also generated $2 million of cash from operations for the year. We have hired engineering and manufacturing staff in order to address the increased backlog and have maintained full operations through the quarter while closely monitoring COVID-19 developments in order to be prepared for possible impacts to our workforce or in our supply chain. All in all, a good quarter I am pleased to report.”