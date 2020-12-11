 

Siemens Canada to distribute $3.4M in special Covid-19 payments to employees

  • Employees to receive one-time payment of $1,550 by the end of the year
  • Worldwide COVID-related employee bonuses totaling about €200 million

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens Canada has announced that its Canadian employees, apart from Senior Managers, will share in a total payout of $3.4 million in appreciation of a solid performance and their additional efforts during the COVID-19 crisis this year. The payments, which equate to approximately $1,550 per eligible employee, also recognize that employees across Canada have faced additional burdens caused by the pandemic. The announcement follows the recent commitment by parent company Siemens AG regarding the distribution of a €200 million payout to employees globally.

“It has been an extremely difficult year for everyone both in industry and personally, and the team spirit and resilience of our employees has been remarkable,” said Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada. “The company put in a strong performance despite the challenges and we’re deeply proud of our employees and would like to recognize their contributions in Canada as a huge thank you for their efforts.”

Siemens Canada is expecting to complete distribution of the funds by the end of 2020 in time to support employees during the holiday season.

For more information on Siemens Canada please see visit www.siemens.ca.

Contact for journalists
Laura Heidbuechel
Phone: 1.289.952.1600
E-mail: laura.heidbuechel@siemens.com
Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemenscanada

About Siemens Canada
Since 1912 Siemens Canada has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, and reliability. The company is active across the country, focusing on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping shape Canada’s passenger rail services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power with operations in Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company has approximately 2,500 employees from coast-to-coast and 24 office and production facilities across Canada. Further information is available at www.siemens.ca


