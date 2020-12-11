 

Comfort Systems Announces Chief Operating Officer Appointment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 22:07  |  42   |   |   

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX), a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, today announced the transition of Trent T. McKenna from his current role as Senior Vice President and Vice President – Region 4 to Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021.

Brian Lane, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “I’m thrilled to congratulate Trent on his new role. Trent is an ideal fit to be COO, as he is a proven leader whose contributions over the past sixteen years have been invaluable to the growth of Comfort Systems – from both a business and cultural perspective. In addition to his impressive track record of strategic planning, innovation, compliance, risk management, and operations, Trent brings a passion to his work that inspires and motivates our team to continue to grow and improve the business.”

“I am honored to move into this new role at Comfort Systems and am thrilled to work alongside our CEO and the rest of our very talented team to ensure we continue to be the leading building and service provider for mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems in the locations we serve. I look forward to leveraging my prior experience at Comfort Systems in risk management, construction technology, operations, and enterprise strategy to unlock further value for all of our stakeholders,” said Mr. McKenna.

Mr. McKenna has served as our Senior Vice President and Vice President – Region 4 since January 2019. He previously served in various roles at the Company since 2004, including as the Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. During his tenure the company has grown from 59 locations with 5,863 employees and approximately $820 million annual revenue to now having approximately 12,000 employees located in 112 cities throughout the United States with revenue of more than $2.6 billion in 2019. From February 1999 to August 2004, Mr. McKenna was a practicing attorney in the area of complex commercial litigation in the Houston, Texas office of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, an international law firm. Mr. McKenna earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Brigham Young University and his J.D. from Duke University School of Law.

Comfort Systems USA is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 137 locations in 112 cities around the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

Comfort Systems USA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comfort Systems Announces Chief Operating Officer Appointment Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX), a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, today announced the transition of Trent T. McKenna from his current role …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Sea Limited Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of American Depositary Shares
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation on Its GP2 Phase III Clinical Trial Design for ...
Lost Money in Qiwi PLC?
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Gilead Advances Oncology Portfolio With New Data From Phase 3 ASCENT Trial of Trodelvy in ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of the Important ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Comfort Systems USA Increases Stock Repurchase Program