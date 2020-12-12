 

TURQUOISE HILL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. - TRQ

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.12.2020, 04:50  |  42   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 14, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 17, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Turquoise Hill and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-trq/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 14, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Turquoise Hill and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) underground development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, which was the Company’s principal asset, was not progressing as planned; (ii) significant undisclosed underground stability issues called into question the design of the mine; (iii) publicly disclosed estimates of the cost, completion and production dates from the mine were not achievable; (iv) the capital required for the Oyu Tolgoi development would cost substantially more than a billion dollars over what the Company had represented; and (v) the Company would require additional financing and/or equity to complete the project.

The case is Franchi v. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., No. 20-cv-08585.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Turquoise Hill Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TURQUOISE HILL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. - TRQ Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 14, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Sea Limited Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of American Depositary Shares
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation on Its GP2 Phase III Clinical Trial Design for ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
U.S. Government Exercises 1st Option for Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Class ...
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Ogluo, Its Ready-To-Use (RTU) Glucagon for ...
Alpine Immune Sciences Appoints Natasha Hernday to Board of Directors
FireEye Closes $400 Million Strategic Investment Led by Blackstone
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
08.12.20
ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Reminds Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Investors of Important December 14 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – TRQ
04.12.20
SailingStone Capital Partners Writes Open Letter to Turquoise Hill Board Commending Them on Initial Steps to Improve Corporate Governance at Oyu Tolgoi
03.12.20
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
30.11.20
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate Governance and Oppressive Actions
24.11.20
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Investors of Important December 14 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – TRQ

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
1
Turquoise Hill RESOURCES - - Neustart