Liquidia Corporation Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) today announced Damian deGoa has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a director
of the Company, effective immediately. He succeeds Neal F. Fowler who has retired as CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Fowler has agreed to provide assistance to the Company for a short period
of time to support a smooth transition.
“Damian is a strategic and proven leader in the healthcare industry, having led several companies in various stages of operations, most notably as Chief Executive Officer of RareGen from its formation in Summer 2018 through its acquisition by Liquidia in November 2020,” said Dr. Stephen Bloch, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to welcome Damian’s wealth of experience in the pulmonary arterial hypertension industry during this important time in Liquidia’s history, having just acquired RareGen and as the Company works with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to address the items in the Complete Response Letter for LIQ861’s New Drug Application to support the drug’s approval.”
“We are extremely appreciative of Neal’s contributions to Liquidia as our Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors during his accomplished tenure,” said Dr. Seth Rudnick, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. “Neal successfully led the transformation of the Company from a private early-stage clinical pharmaceutical company in early 2008 and we wish him every success in his future endeavors.”
Mr. deGoa joins Liquidia with an extensive background in business strategy and the commercialization of treprostinil for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Prior to Liquidia, Mr. deGoa served as the Chief Executive Officer of RareGen, LLC (“RareGen”) from September 2018 until RareGen’s acquisition by Liquidia in November 2020. Prior to September 2018, Mr. deGoa was the Managing Director of PBM Capital Group where he led several portfolio investments, divestments and operations. From April 2015 to April 2017, Mr. deGoa served as Chief Executive Officer of Breas Medical Group, a PBM Capital portfolio company which was acquired by Fosun Pharma in March 2017, and subsequently served as a director of Breas Medical Group from March 2017 to February 2020. Prior to joining PBM Capital Group, Mr. deGoa held various roles at Perrigo Company from August 2007 until December 2012, including Head of International Business Development, Divisional Finance Lead for Perrigo Company’s nutrition segment and Director of Corporate Development and Rx Business Development.
