 

TravelCenters of America Closes New $200 Million Term Loan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 22:15  |  24   |   |   

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) (“TA”) today announced the closing of a new $200 million senior secured term loan facility (“Term Loan”). Terms of the new loan include interest payable at LIBOR, with a floor of 100 basis points, plus 600 basis points and a seven-year maturity. The loan will amortize in equal quarterly installments in aggregate annual amounts equal to 1.00% of the original principal amount, with the balance payable on the final maturity date. The loan is prepayable after two years at par and is secured by a pledge of all the equity interests of substantially all of TA’s wholly owned subsidiaries and a pledge of substantially all of TA’s other assets and the assets of such wholly-owned subsidiaries. TA expects to use the net proceeds from the Term Loan for general business purposes, including funding of deferred capital expenditures, updates to key IT infrastructure, and growth initiatives consistent with its Transformation Plan.

“As we look ahead to 2021, we have the people, the plan, the processes and now the liquidity to advance our transformation playbook to help this great company begin to achieve its potential. This term loan provides for these opportunities, which we will carry out with caution and care while we continue to manage through an uncertain pace of recovery from the pandemic that lies ahead,” said Jonathan M. Pertchik, TA’s Chief Executive Officer. "By closing this new loan, we have further strengthened our balance sheet and given ourselves increased flexibility in a dynamic capital environment. TA is well-positioned to address remedial site-level maintenance and much-needed IT upgrades, as well as fund our growth initiatives."

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., PNC Capital Markets, LLC, U.S. Bank National Association and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as Joint Lead Arrangers for the Term Loan.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.
 TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, convenience stores, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

Seite 1 von 2


TravelCenters of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TravelCenters of America Closes New $200 Million Term Loan TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) (“TA”) today announced the closing of a new $200 million senior secured term loan facility (“Term Loan”). Terms of the new loan include interest payable at LIBOR, with a floor of 100 basis points, plus 600 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Peck Company Holdings and its Strategic Partner GreenBond Advisors Featured by Nasdaq ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity