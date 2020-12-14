 

2020 estimated total dividend of $0.944, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces estimated special and regular dividend for December amounting to $0.086 per share

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: FC) announces that its board of directors has declared its monthly cash dividend for December on its outstanding common shares of $0.078 per share. The Corporation also announces an estimated special year-end cash dividend (the “Special Dividend”) on its outstanding common shares of $0.008 per share. These cash dividends, totaling an estimated $0.086 per common share, are payable on January 15, 2021, to holders of common shares of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

The precise amount of the Special Dividend will be confirmed prior to the payment date. The Special Dividend recognizes that the (estimated) annual income generated in 2020 is expected to exceed the regular monthly dividends paid to holders of common shares. The Special Dividend is not indicative of future performance by the Corporation.

DIVIDEND OVERVIEW 2020
Regular monthly cash dividends for 2020 equalled $0.078 per month, for a total $0.936 per common share, which, together with the estimated year-end Special Dividend of $0.008, represents total cash dividends for 2020 of $0.944 per common share.

The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and Share Purchase Plan (“Plan”) that is available to its shareholders. Shareholders are reminded that they can participate in the Corporation’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Share Purchase Plan. Participant shareholders pay no commission for common shares issued from treasury.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN (DRIP)
The DRIP allows participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional common shares of the Corporation. A 3% discount will only apply if the weighted average trading price, calculated during the five trading days immediately preceding each dividend payment date, is higher than $14.10.

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
Once registered with the DRIP, participants have the right to purchase additional common shares, totaling no greater than $12,000 per year and no less than $250 per month.

For further information, including answers to frequently asked questions about the DRIP, please refer to our website: www.firmcapital.com, and select Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation under the heading Fund Management, which also includes enrollment information. If you have any questions, please contact Investor Relations at the Corporation by calling 416-635-0221.

