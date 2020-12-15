 

Tower Semiconductor and OPIX Announce the Successful Development of a World Class iToF Technology Platform for 3D Imaging and Face Recognition Applications

       Featuring state of the art performance including multiple depth sensing and distance measurement applications for a broad range of fast-growing markets such as mobile, AR/VR, retail, robotics, and automation

Based on Tower’s leading-edge pixel-level stacked wafer BSI technology with enhanced NIR sensitivity


MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, and SHENZEN, China, December 15, 2020Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, and OPIX, an innovative supplier of 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) image sensor solutions, today announced the successful development of a world class iToF technology platform for 3D imaging and face recognition,  featuring multiple depth sensing and distance measurement applications for a broad range of markets, based on Tower’s state of the art, pixel level wafer stacking BSI technology.

The newly developed technology is implemented in a high-end image sensor product that is being integrated into a 3D camera module in partnership with a global industry leader of 3D cameras and imaging systems for mobile applications. This three-party collaboration produced a unique sensor product that is perfectly suited to serve a wide variety of fast-growing markets such as mobile, AR/VR, retail, robotics, automation, and industrial inspection.

Utilizing TOWER’s 65nm leading pixel-level stacked BSI CIS technology fabricated in its Uozu, Japan facility, as well as Tower’s vast expertise in development of iToF image sensor technology, provided an outstanding platform for the design of this cutting-edge performing product, a first in a series of iToF products.

“We are very excited about our collaboration with the Opix team of experts who helped  bring to the market this new, world-class iToF technology”, said Dr. Avi Strum, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Sensors and Displays Business Unit, Tower Semiconductor. “This highly advanced technology comprehensively meets the challenging requirements and specifications of a small sized iToF imager and demonstrates our notable capabilities and fervent commitment to provide our customers with market-leading imaging solutions”.

