GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that on December 1, 2020, the compensation committee of GBT’s board of directors granted eight new employees restricted stock units for an aggregate of 54,675 shares of the company’s common stock. These awards were made under GBT’s Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).



The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by GBT’s board of directors in January 2017 and has been amended and restated from time to time.