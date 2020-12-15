 

PG&E Hosting Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday to Discuss Ongoing Safety Work to Prevent Wildfires

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is continuing its important work to further reduce wildfire risks and improve the safety of its electric system. To help ensure that customers are part of safety efforts, PG&E will be hosting an interactive safety virtual town hall where the company will provide an overview of its work to further prevent wildfires in 2020 and PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff events this year.

The virtual town hall will feature a brief presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The event can be accessed through the link or dial-in below or through PG&E’s website, www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

Click this link to join: https://bit.ly/2JWoDP3
Toll-Free Attendee Dial-in: (844) 738-1853
Conference ID: 9968387

During the town hall, members of PG&E’s safety and leadership team will discuss:

  • PG&E’s wildfire prevention plans
  • Overview PG&E’s improvements that made 2020 Public Safety Power Shutoffs shorter in length, smaller in size and smarter for customers
  • Steps everyone can consider for staying safe this winter

While the webinar event will focus on customers impacted by a PSPS event in 2020, any of PG&E’s customers are welcome to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and there are dial-in numbers for those who aren’t able to join online.

More information about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, can be found at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

