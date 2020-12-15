2020 Year in Review and What’s Driving Momentum in 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport Fuel Systems”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) will participate in a virtual conference event hosted by Water Tower Research to provide a business review of 2020 and look ahead to 2021. The event will take place this week, December 16, 2020 at 12 PM Pacific Time.



The presentation is open to anyone, will be webcast live and be available for replay by visiting Westport Fuel Systems’ website at www.wfsinc.com. Please register using the link below.