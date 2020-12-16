 

Oma Savings Bank Plc Manager's Transactions - Aila Hemminki

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 16 DECEMBER 2020 15.30 P.M. EET, MANAGER’S TRANSACTION


Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s Transactions – Aila Hemminki

Person subject to the notification requirements:

Name: Hemminki Aila
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy Member

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18_20201216082931_5
Transaction date: 2020-12-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733

Transaction details
(1) Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 9.64 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1) Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 9.64 EUR


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Further enquiries:
Pasi Sydänlammi, Chief Executive Officer, tel. +358 45 657 5506

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


