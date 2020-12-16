 

Cincinnati Bell Among First Internet Providers to Offer 2 Gigabit Internet to Consumers

Cincinnati Bell Inc. has launched a pilot program that will deliver 2 gigabit Internet to a select number of consumer addresses. Cincinnati Bell will use learnings from the 2 gigabit Internet pilot program to eventually expand the offering across its fiber-to-the home footprint in Greater Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bell is one of the first Internet Service Providers nationwide to offer a 2 gigabit solution, which is 30 times faster than an average broadband connection. The 2 gigabit service will cost $299 a month. Cincinnati Bell will continue to offer additional tiers of fiber-based broadband access, starting at $44.99 a month.

Cincinnati Bell has invested more than $1 billion into building a fiber network across Greater Cincinnati since 2010, and is expanding the network to additional addresses every year. Through the end of the third quarter, Cincinnati Bell was able to deliver fiber to the home to approximately 500,000 addresses. Cincinnati Bell’s goal is to build fiber to the majority of addresses in Greater Cincinnati, and leverage wireless solutions to bring high-speed Internet to the remaining areas.

Cincinnati Bell launched 1 gigabit Internet in 2014 to support the demand for connectivity, which is growing at an exponential rate every year. The 2 gigabit service continues Cincinnati Bell’s ongoing innovation in the fast-changing technology space as part of the company’s commitment to providing future-proof technology solutions throughout Greater Cincinnati.

“The introduction of 2 gigabit Internet is another important milestone in our commitment to provide Greater Cincinnati with networking solutions that are necessary to access jobs, educational opportunities, and healthcare resources,” said Tom Simpson, Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s Chief Operating Officer. “As we build out our fiber network, we are simultaneously investing in technologies to fully leverage that network and deliver cutting-edge connectivity to our customers.”

For more information, and to participate in the Cincinnati Bell 2 gigabit Internet pilot project, please click on this link.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

