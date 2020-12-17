 

Span-America, a Subsidiary of Savaria, Announces Large Order with Key Partner MediLogix

LAVAL, Quebec, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, today announced the securing of a large order by US-based Span-America, a company within Savaria’s patient handling segment.

Span-America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Savaria headquartered in Greenville (South Carolina), is a leading designer, manufacturer and provider of therapeutic support surfaces, medical beds and safe patient handling equipment.

With a total value of approximately $1 million (CAD), the large sale of therapeutic support surfaces was made to MediLogix LLC, a fast-growing rental products and service provider serving the United States long-term care industry. The products will be installed in facilities throughout the Southern US during the next few months. MediLogix is quickly becoming a major force in the equipment rental marketplace and has continued to partner with Span-America as its specialty therapeutic support surfaces provider of choice.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, mobility and independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland and United Kingdom), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 1,400 people globally and its plants are located across Canada in Laval and Magog (Québec), Brampton, Beamsville and Toronto (Ontario) and Surrey (British Columbia), in the United States at Greenville (South Carolina), in Huizhou (China), in Milan (Italy) and in Newton Abbot (United Kingdom).

