 

UScellular Launches 5G Indoor High-Speed Internet Router from Inseego

UScellular (NYSE: USM) continues to expand its 5G device offering for consumers and businesses and today launched its first 5G High-Speed Internet indoor router, the Inseego (Nasdaq: INSG) Wavemaker FG2000 5G indoor router. This fixed wireless solution provides fast broadband internet access on UScellular’s 600 MHz 5G network to homes and businesses and can provide high-speed connectivity for multiple Wi-Fi enabled devices including laptops, tablets, televisions, smartphones and gaming systems.

The new Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router is now available at UScellular. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Wavemaker FG2000 5G indoor router is available at uscellular.com and in stores now for $14.98 per month for 36 months ($539.99 MSRP), and UScellular has several High-Speed Internet plans to choose from, starting at $50 per month with no activation fees or overage charges.

“It's never been more important to have in-home or in-business internet that delivers the speed and reliability you need to stay connected,” said Kyle Bedtelyon, director of the device and accessory portfolio at UScellular. “Our High-Speed Internet service with the Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router is designed to be a superior alternative internet option for people who may have slow speeds, high costs or inconsistent service with their current provider. We want to ensure everyone can have fast, dependable service and connect with colleagues, teachers, healthcare professionals and loved ones no matter where they live or run their business.”

Say goodbye to cable! Cut the cord for good with the Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router

The Wavemaker FG2000 5G indoor router provides easy plug-and-play installation and in addition to 5G, delivers robust Wi-Fi 6 and ethernet connectivity to meet any home or business need.

Inseego’s enterprise-grade security safeguards data with advanced encryption, hacker prevention and password protection and provides a secure connection to help enable e-learning, remote working, telehealth applications and many other connectivity needs. It’s also an ideal option for enterprise customers who need a reliable failover Internet solution.

Easy to use and manage, the Wavemaker FG2000 offers best-in-class connectivity. It lets users easily control their router settings with the convenient Inseego mobile smartphone app, which makes it easy to find the best location in their environment for optimal performance.

