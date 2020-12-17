Sotera Health to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that Chairman and CEO Michael B. Petras, Jr. will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 7:30 am ET.



A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Sotera Health website under the Investor Relations section: https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations.