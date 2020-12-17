 

Smartsheet Awarded by Comparably for Best Company Culture and Best Companies for Women

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company was recognized by Comparably for its workplace culture. Comparably recognized Smartsheet for the Best Company Culture and Best Companies for Women.

“Building a strong foundation of community, opportunity and belonging, from our product to our people, is key to how we evolve and expand our company culture,” said Kara Hamilton, Chief People and Culture Officer at Smartsheet. “Creating an inclusive and equitable workplace is core to our mission, and I’m proud that Comparably has continued to recognize us for putting those values into action.”

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com. These ratings are based on questions asked across 20 core culture categories, including work-life balance, their leadership and team, and overall workplace environment.

“Employers who create workplaces that support diverse voices and contributions are critical to business growth, creativity, and innovation,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Our annual Best Companies for Women list recognizes organizations like Smartsheet that are given top marks from female employees for its strong focus on a culture of inclusivity, transparency, and career growth opportunities."

Smartsheet also recently earned designation as a Great Place to Work certified company. This certification is based on validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology and confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience.

To learn more about all current openings at the company, visit www.smartsheet.com/careers.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

