Smartsheet Awarded by Comparably for Best Company Culture and Best Companies for Women

“Building a strong foundation of community, opportunity and belonging, from our product to our people, is key to how we evolve and expand our company culture,” said Kara Hamilton, Chief People and Culture Officer at Smartsheet. “Creating an inclusive and equitable workplace is core to our mission, and I’m proud that Comparably has continued to recognize us for putting those values into action.”

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company was recognized by Comparably for its workplace culture. Comparably recognized Smartsheet for the Best Company Culture and Best Companies for Women.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com. These ratings are based on questions asked across 20 core culture categories, including work-life balance, their leadership and team, and overall workplace environment.

“Employers who create workplaces that support diverse voices and contributions are critical to business growth, creativity, and innovation,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Our annual Best Companies for Women list recognizes organizations like Smartsheet that are given top marks from female employees for its strong focus on a culture of inclusivity, transparency, and career growth opportunities."

Smartsheet also recently earned designation as a Great Place to Work certified company. This certification is based on validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology and confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience.

