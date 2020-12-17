Ainsworth Inc. and Sanuvox Technologies partner to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by sanitizing the air you breathe

“We recognize Sanuvox as a leader in the UVGI space and are excited to introduce their product as part of our offering to the market,” said Steven Horwood, Vice President Business Development at Ainsworth. “As we pivot in the new normal the COVID-19 pandemic has created, we have launched our IAQ platform to help customers improve their indoor environment with four different approaches: dilution ventilation, enhanced filtration, air/surface purification, and space occupancy management. Sanuvox’s full line of UVGI disinfection products meets our customers’ purification requirements; whether it is for the HVAC air distribution, high-touch surfaces, or portable applications. Their relentless dedication to innovative product research and development aligns with our goal of continuously providing unmatched technical solutions to clients. To further support this initiative, Sanuvox’s product will be distributed nationally to Ainsworth through our existing relationship with The Master Group.”

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ainsworth Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSX: GDI), is pleased to announce it has teamed up with Sanuvox Technologies Inc., a Quebec based company specializing in the design and manufacture of Ultraviolet Germicidal irradiation (UVGI) air and surface disinfection units. The Team Agreement executed with Sanuvox will further strengthen Ainsworth’s enhanced smartIAQ (Indoor Air Quality) platform.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with Ainsworth and are thrilled they are going to be an authorized installer and service provider,” stated Jocelyn Dame, President at Sanuvox. “Ainsworth is the Canadian leader in multi-trade facility services, and working with a partner of this caliber allows us to reach more end users from coast to coast.”

About Ainsworth Inc.

Ainsworth is one of Canada’s leading integrated multi-trade companies providing high-quality technical trades services, including HVAC, mechanical, electrical, data cabling, building automation solutions, and smart building technologies for institutional, commercial, and industrial clients across the country. As an integrated multi-trade services company, Ainsworth offers end-to-end services and solutions for all asset maintenance and refurbishment requirements for its customers. Ainsworth is a wholly owned subsidiary of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc., a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI) and a leader and innovator in the facility services industry. GDI is among the top five largest facility services providers in North America with more than 24,000 employees and with operations across Canada and the United States.

About Sanuvox Technologies Inc.

Based in Montreal, Quebec, Sanuvox is a global leader in ultraviolet air purification and provides advanced cost-effective in-duct and stand-alone UV air and coil disinfection systems including mobile and stationary surface automated disinfection units. For the past 25 years, Sanuvox has pioneered a number of innovative solutions for multiple market segments. Sanuvox’s proprietary UV systems are designed to maximize exposure time delivering the ultraviolet energy required for exceptionally high airborne sterilization rates. Sanuvox’s in-duct and stand-alone systems are used around the world in residential, commercial, institutional, and medical systems.

Media Contact:

Fred Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer Fred.Edwards@gdi.com

587-331-7918

Social Media:

Ainsworth Inc.

LinkedIn | Twitter