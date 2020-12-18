EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE DECEMBER 18, 2020, 2.00 PM. (EET/EEST)



The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has in its meeting on December 11, 2020 approved a request of a shareholder to convert 5,000 Series A shares of Evli Bank Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 14,635,264 and the amount of Series B shares totals 9,474,156. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 24,109,420. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 302,179,436.