 

Varonis Achieves NIAP Common Criteria Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Certification validates that the Varonis Data Security Platform meets strict security requirements for U.S. National Security System procurement

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced that the Varonis Data Security Platform achieved Common Criteria certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), a U.S. government initiative that oversees the evaluation of commercial cybersecurity and IT products for use in national security systems.

Michael J. Wallace, President, U.S. Public Sector, Varonis, says: "Governments and national defense agencies rely on Varonis to secure highly sensitive data and watch for stealthy threats from adversaries and insiders. After rigorous testing and evaluation, we are pleased to receive Common Criteria certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership to further demonstrate our commitment to our public-sector customers around the world."

The Varonis Data Security Platform helps thousands of organizations worldwide secure their critical information using automation to enforce Zero Trust, tackle privacy and compliance tasks, and detect advanced cyber threats from nation-states to insiders.

To achieve certification and be included in the NIAP's Product Compliant List, the Varonis Data Security Platform was validated against the latest version of the NIAP Protection Profile for Application Software, and it demonstrates that the Varonis Data Security Platform meets high and strict security standards.

Common Criteria (ISO 15408) is an international security standard containing a common set of requirements for the security functions of IT products and systems and assurance measures applied to them. The Common Criteria is a framework that provides assurance that the process of specification, implementation and evaluation of a computer security solution has been conducted in a rigorous, standard, achievable, repeatable and testable manner at a level that is commensurate with the target environment for use.

The Common Criteria is recognized by 31 member countries in the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA). Members of the CCRA include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. The NIAP serves as the U.S. representative to the CCRA.

Testing and validation for Varonis was completed by Acumen Security, a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) accredited and NIAP-approved commercial testing laboratory, in December 2020. Common Criteria Certification is valid for two years.

Additional Resources

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
pr@varonis.com


Varonis Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Varonis Achieves NIAP Common Criteria Certification Certification validates that the Varonis Data Security Platform meets strict security requirements for U.S. National Security System procurementNEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Euro Manganese gibt Abschluss der zweiten Tranche einer Privatplatzierung bekannt
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Varonis to Present at December Investor Conferences