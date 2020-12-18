Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2020 Fourth-Quarter Cash Dividend

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $1.83 billion at September 30, 2020, today announced that it has approved the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The fourth quarter dividend represents a 6.3% increase over the 2019 fourth quarter dividend and is payable on January 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2020.



About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.