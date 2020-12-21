RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo

Under the terms of the agreement, RealPage stockholders will receive $88.75 in cash per share of RealPage common stock upon closing of the transaction. The purchase price represents a premium of 30.8% over RealPage’s closing stock price of $67.83 on December 18, 2020, a premium of 36.5% over RealPage’s 30-day volume-weighted average share price through that date, and a premium of 27.8% over RealPage’s all-time high closing stock price of $69.47 on December 7, 2020. The RealPage Board of Directors has unanimously approved the agreement with Thoma Bravo and recommends that RealPage stockholders vote in favor of the transaction at the special meeting of RealPage stockholders to be called in connection with the transaction.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, in an all-cash transaction that values RealPage at approximately $10.2 billion, including net debt.

Upon completion of the transaction, RealPage expects to continue operating under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Steve Winn and the existing RealPage leadership team based in Richardson, Texas.

“We believe this transaction will provide immediate and substantial value to RealPage stockholders, reflecting the tremendous work that our employees have done to build this company. I am immensely proud of that work and also pleased that the transaction will provide us the opportunity to work with Thoma Bravo, a firm with tremendous software investment and operational capabilities. This will enhance our ability to focus on executing our long-term strategy and delivering even better products and services to our clients and partners,” commented Steve Winn, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of RealPage.

“RealPage’s industry leading platform is critical to the real estate ecosystem and has tremendous potential going forward,” said Orlando Bravo, Founder and a Managing Partner of Thoma Bravo. “Our firm has a track record of acquiring cutting edge software providers to specialized industries and driving their innovation and growth while remaining true to their core business and customers. Together, RealPage and Thoma Bravo can partner to grow the company’s market offerings and enhance its current capabilities to capitalize on the increasingly complex and expanding real estate market.”