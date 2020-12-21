Masimo Helps Clinicians at Renown Health Manage the COVID-19 Surge

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that Masimo is helping clinicians at Renown Health in Reno, Nevada, to address the COVID-19 surge, including through use of Masimo SafetyNet, a remote patient management platform. Renown Health is using Masimo SafetyNet to help care for patients positive for COVID-19 recover at home—and to help notify clinicians of the need to intervene when patients exhibit signs of deterioration.

Masimo SafetyNet (Photo: Business Wire)

Renown Health is a non-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California. Masimo SafetyNet, introduced earlier this year as part of Masimo’s efforts to help hospitals and clinicians combat the pandemic, is now in use at numerous institutions around the world. Renown Health uses Masimo Patient SafetyNet and Masimo Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeters to provide bedside and remote oxygen saturation and respiratory and pulse rate monitoring and notification within their hospitals and at a state-of-the-art 700-bed Alternate Care Facility. The facility has expanded into an adjacent parking structure, turned into a makeshift general ward to accommodate the unprecedented surge of patients suffering from COVID-19. In addition, Renown was one of the first systems to implement Masimo SafetyNet to expand patient care from the hospital to the home.

“We at Renown are proud of our national reputation as an innovator in implementing new models, technology, and systems of care for the community,” said Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, President & CEO. “We are working with some incredible partners, including Masimo, to transform care and demonstrate value in a way that appeals to patients and helps clinicians improve outcomes and reduce costs. Renown’s Hospital-at-Home model of care technology enables patients to receive hospital-level care in the comfort of their own homes. This is especially critical for patients who are elderly, frail or vulnerable to complications.”

“This type of technology is a game-changer in improving patient care,” said Paul Sierzenski, MD, MSHQS, Chief Medical Officer, Acute Services, Renown Health. “Given the demand on our hospitals during this COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to provide appropriate patients with this telehealth solution, which assists in our management of patients with COVID-19 and allows patients the convenience of being in their own homes.”