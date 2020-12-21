 

Masimo Helps Clinicians at Renown Health Manage the COVID-19 Surge

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that Masimo is helping clinicians at Renown Health in Reno, Nevada, to address the COVID-19 surge, including through use of Masimo SafetyNet, a remote patient management platform. Renown Health is using Masimo SafetyNet to help care for patients positive for COVID-19 recover at home—and to help notify clinicians of the need to intervene when patients exhibit signs of deterioration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005159/en/

Masimo SafetyNet (Photo: Business Wire)

Masimo SafetyNet (Photo: Business Wire)

Renown Health is a non-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California. Masimo SafetyNet, introduced earlier this year as part of Masimo’s efforts to help hospitals and clinicians combat the pandemic, is now in use at numerous institutions around the world. Renown Health uses Masimo Patient SafetyNet and Masimo Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeters to provide bedside and remote oxygen saturation and respiratory and pulse rate monitoring and notification within their hospitals and at a state-of-the-art 700-bed Alternate Care Facility. The facility has expanded into an adjacent parking structure, turned into a makeshift general ward to accommodate the unprecedented surge of patients suffering from COVID-19. In addition, Renown was one of the first systems to implement Masimo SafetyNet to expand patient care from the hospital to the home.

“We at Renown are proud of our national reputation as an innovator in implementing new models, technology, and systems of care for the community,” said Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, President & CEO. “We are working with some incredible partners, including Masimo, to transform care and demonstrate value in a way that appeals to patients and helps clinicians improve outcomes and reduce costs. Renown’s Hospital-at-Home model of care technology enables patients to receive hospital-level care in the comfort of their own homes. This is especially critical for patients who are elderly, frail or vulnerable to complications.”

“This type of technology is a game-changer in improving patient care,” said Paul Sierzenski, MD, MSHQS, Chief Medical Officer, Acute Services, Renown Health. “Given the demand on our hospitals during this COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to provide appropriate patients with this telehealth solution, which assists in our management of patients with COVID-19 and allows patients the convenience of being in their own homes.”

Seite 1 von 5
Masimo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Masimo Helps Clinicians at Renown Health Manage the COVID-19 Surge Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that Masimo is helping clinicians at Renown Health in Reno, Nevada, to address the COVID-19 surge, including through use of Masimo SafetyNet, a remote patient management platform. Renown Health is using Masimo …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Forscher verwenden Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, zur Unterdrückung postoperativer Hyperoxie bei Patientinnen, die sich einer Brustoperation unterziehen
14.12.20
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in Patients Undergoing Breast Surgery
11.12.20
Neue Studie stellt Zusammenhang zwischen nicht invasivem und kontinuierlichem Hämoglobin-Monitoring Masimo SpHb im Rahmen des Blutmanagements bei pädiatrischen Patienten mit kürzerem Aufenthalt auf der Intensivstation und weniger postoperativen...
10.12.20
New Study Associates Masimo SpHb, Noninvasive and Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring, as Part of Pediatric Patient Blood Management, with Reduced ICU Stays and Postoperative Transfusion
07.12.20
Masimo’s COVID-19 Response Efforts Highlighted at California Life Sciences Association’s Pantheon 2020
01.12.20
Studie zum Vergleich zweier nichtinvasiver Indikatoren der Flüssigkeitsreaktion bei mechanisch beatmeten Patienten ergibt, dass Masimo PVi wirksam und vorteilhaft ist
30.11.20
Masimo to Present in Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference
30.11.20
Study Comparing Two Noninvasive Indicators of Fluid Responsiveness on Mechanically Ventilated Patients Finds Masimo PVi Effective and Advantageous