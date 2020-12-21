 

Pernod Ricard Is Promoting Responsible Drinking on Social Media During the Festive Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 17:30  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Press release – 21 December 2020

Following other similar successful initiatives rolled out by the Group in recent months, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) has launched over the last few days the “Drink Wise” digital campaign across its social media. The premise is simple – to raise awareness of responsible drinking guidelines during the holiday season amongst all the Group’s stakeholders and, most importantly, amongst consumers.

Four visuals, including an animated GIF, have been created and shared by the Group on its social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. The visuals bring to life several major prevention messages for the festivities, and are accompanied by simple tips, such as limiting the length of “virtual drinks parties” to moderate consumption, never drinking and driving, respecting the decisions of others not to drink, and ensuring social distancing is maintained during the pandemic. To maximise the audience, these elements have been translated in local languages and rolled out by the Group’s subsidiaries around the world.

As Camille de Potter, Head of Strategy and Prevention, says, “We have previously launched similar campaigns on social media over the 2019 festive period and at the start of summer this year. The aim is to convey simple and effective prevention messages by adopting the same communication style as used on social media. Not only our employees, but also many web users, have relayed them on their own networks, which proves how effective and relevant these prevention campaigns are.”

Responsible drinking forms an essential part of Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability & Responsibility strategy, “Good Times from a Good Place.” During the summer of 2020, Pernod Ricard launched a digital training programme on the EducateAll platform dedicated to alcohol and responsible drinking, which anyone can access online free of charge.

About Pernod Ricard
 Pernod Ricard is the world’s No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations’ Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

Pernod Ricard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard Is Promoting Responsible Drinking on Social Media During the Festive Season Regulatory News: Press release – 21 December 2020 Following other similar successful initiatives rolled out by the Group in recent months, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) has launched over the last few days the “Drink Wise” digital campaign across its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Pernod Ricard’s New Headquarters Voted Best Interior Architecture Project of the Year by Interior Design Magazine, the World’s Gold Standard
03.12.20
JPMORGAN belässt PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
28.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 48/20
27.11.20
Pernod Ricard:  Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 27 November 2020
27.11.20
Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Aufwärtstrend hält
27.11.20
Aktien Europa: Leichte Gewinne - Impulse fehlen aber
27.11.20
MORGAN STANLEY stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Overweight'
25.11.20
CREDIT SUISSE stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'