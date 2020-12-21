Pernod Ricard Is Promoting Responsible Drinking on Social Media During the Festive Season

Four visuals, including an animated GIF, have been created and shared by the Group on its social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. The visuals bring to life several major prevention messages for the festivities, and are accompanied by simple tips, such as limiting the length of “virtual drinks parties” to moderate consumption, never drinking and driving, respecting the decisions of others not to drink, and ensuring social distancing is maintained during the pandemic. To maximise the audience, these elements have been translated in local languages and rolled out by the Group’s subsidiaries around the world.

Following other similar successful initiatives rolled out by the Group in recent months, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) has launched over the last few days the “Drink Wise” digital campaign across its social media. The premise is simple – to raise awareness of responsible drinking guidelines during the holiday season amongst all the Group’s stakeholders and, most importantly, amongst consumers.

As Camille de Potter, Head of Strategy and Prevention, says, “We have previously launched similar campaigns on social media over the 2019 festive period and at the start of summer this year. The aim is to convey simple and effective prevention messages by adopting the same communication style as used on social media. Not only our employees, but also many web users, have relayed them on their own networks, which proves how effective and relevant these prevention campaigns are.”

Responsible drinking forms an essential part of Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability & Responsibility strategy, “Good Times from a Good Place.” During the summer of 2020, Pernod Ricard launched a digital training programme on the EducateAll platform dedicated to alcohol and responsible drinking, which anyone can access online free of charge.

About Pernod Ricard

