BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence

BevCanna and Health Canada are in closing discussions. The Company submitted its formal responses to Health Canada’s Request for More Information (RMI) on December 8, 2020, and has received confirmation from the Health Canada Assigned Reviewer that no additional RMIs are anticipated.

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce today that its application for a Standard Processing Licence has advanced to the final stages of the in depth review with Health Canada.

The Licence is now expected to advance to Health Canada’s Management Review Board for final sign-off and for the Licence to be issued imminently. Once granted, BevCanna will be fully authorized to begin production of cannabis-infused products at its industry leading high-capacity beverage manufacturing facility and will begin production for its white-label clients and commercialization of its in-house brands through licensed Canadian retailers in the first quarter.

“Receipt of our Standard Processing Licence is an important milestone for our Canadian production and distribution strategy, and we are confident that we’ll achieve this any day now,” said Marcello Leone, CEO of BevCanna. “Our ability to produce and distribute high-quality cannabis-infused beverages, for both our in-house brands and our white-label clients, is paramount to our strategy of evolving into an an all-encompassing health and wellness products company, and we’re excited to take this next step.”

The receipt of the Company’s Standard Processing Licence and the January 2021 close of BevCanna’s landmark acquisition of Naturo Group Investments Inc. constitute the additional two pillars of BevCanna’s four-prong international strategy, along with their recently acquired Pure Therapy e-commerce platform, and their agreement with Keef Brands in the U.S. and Canada. BevCanna will now assume the unique position of being the only fully licensed, in-house and white-label beverage manufacturing company that distributes both conventional and cannabis-based beverage and wellness products through global, multi-channel distribution networks of traditional and cannabis sales channels.