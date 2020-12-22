 

BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 09:15  |  669   |   |   

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that its application for a Standard Processing Licence has advanced to the final stages of the in depth review with Health Canada.

BevCanna and Health Canada are in closing discussions. The Company submitted its formal responses to Health Canada’s Request for More Information (RMI) on December 8, 2020, and has received confirmation from the Health Canada Assigned Reviewer that no additional RMIs are anticipated.

The Licence is now expected to advance to Health Canada’s Management Review Board for final sign-off and for the Licence to be issued imminently. Once granted, BevCanna will be fully authorized to begin production of cannabis-infused products at its industry leading high-capacity beverage manufacturing facility and will begin production for its white-label clients and commercialization of its in-house brands through licensed Canadian retailers in the first quarter.

“Receipt of our Standard Processing Licence is an important milestone for our Canadian production and distribution strategy, and we are confident that we’ll achieve this any day now,” said Marcello Leone, CEO of BevCanna. “Our ability to produce and distribute high-quality cannabis-infused beverages, for both our in-house brands and our white-label clients, is paramount to our strategy of evolving into an an all-encompassing health and wellness products company, and we’re excited to take this next step.”

The receipt of the Company’s Standard Processing Licence and the January 2021 close of BevCanna’s landmark acquisition of Naturo Group Investments Inc. constitute the additional two pillars of BevCanna’s four-prong international strategy, along with their recently acquired Pure Therapy e-commerce platform, and their agreement with Keef Brands in the U.S. and Canada. BevCanna will now assume the unique position of being the only fully licensed, in-house and white-label beverage manufacturing company that distributes both conventional and cannabis-based beverage and wellness products through global, multi-channel distribution networks of traditional and cannabis sales channels.

Seite 1 von 3
BevCanna Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that its application for a Standard Processing Licence has advanced to the final stages …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Velodyne Joins the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
UTHealth in Houston and Athersys Announce Commencement of Patient Enrollment in a Phase 2 Trial ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:36 Uhr
Sondermeldung: Der Final Countdown (vor Weihnachten?)! Riesen-Gamechanger mit Ansage!? Ad-hoc-Meldung spricht von “Any Day”
09:24 Uhr
BevCanna erreicht letzte Phase für Standardverarbeitungslizenz von Health Canada
18.12.20
Heute “Last Call”: Kommt jetzt der “Megatrigger”? Eine gewaltig große Aktienchance vor dem Jahreswechsel…
17.12.20
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gewaltiges Weihnachtsgeschenk für Börsianer! Megatransaktion der Branche in trockenen Tüchern…
17.12.20
BevCanna rechnet mit Abschluss von Übernahme der Naturo Group bis 20. Januar 2021
17.12.20
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
16.12.20
Kurschance: Ad-hoc-Meldung und die Mega-Wette: Zwei jetzt tickende Zeitbomben mit krassem “Trigger-Potenzial”…
16.12.20
BevCanna konzentriert sich auf den US-Markt für funktionelle Getränke und natürliche Gesundheitsprodukte
16.12.20
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
14.12.20
Aktie der Woche: Die Game-Changer-Meldung! Komplett neu aufgestellt: Neubewertung jetzt einzige logische Konsequenz!?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:25 Uhr
1.146
BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?