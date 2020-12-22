Organigram Expands Edison Portfolio With Three New Indica Genetics – Black Cherry Punch, Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.), and Slurricane

All three on-trend dried flower Edison products offer a distinct flavour and aroma profile as a result of being grown in a strain specific micro-climate. These include:

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) (TSX:OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of three new Edison Cannabis Co. (“Edison”) Indica strains including high potency Black Cherry Punch and Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.) and full flavour Slurricane.

Black Cherry Punch: Black Cherry Punch’s sweet and floral undertones balance its fruity flavour and aroma. Its crown-shaped flowers are medium in size with emerald green and purple buds that are crystal rich with trichomes. This strain boasts dominant terpenes including Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene, and β-Pinene and a THC range of 20%-26%.

Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.): ICC is bold and complex. This strain pairs 20%-26% THC with sweet, spicy, and savoury flavours. Its strong notes of gasoline are balanced with undertones of clove and sage. The strains dominant terpenes include Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Germacrene B Linalool and α-Pinene. Equally as bold in appearance, its dense, dark green buds are contrasted by an abundance of copper-coloured pistils.

Slurricane: Slurricane couples full flavour with a strong 17%+ THC. It has rich notes of blueberries and cream with nutty, floral undertones. This strain's dominant terpenes include β-Caryophyllene, Germacrene B, α-Humulene, Myrcene. The strain's buds are frosted with trichomes and deep purple in colour, contrasted by interwoven orange pistils.

The new strains are expected to be available shortly in 3.5g formats in certain provincial retail stores.

“A relentless commitment to science, data and quality continues to be the hallmark of the Edison brand,” says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. “We are pleased and proud to introduce these three new strains to the Canadian market and hope adult consumers enjoy the unique flavours each one has to offer.”

Also available to patients under Organigram’s medical brand, the new strains will be known as Purple Violet (Black Cherry Punch), Mayflower (Ice Cream Cake) and Elephant Rock (Slurricane).

Genetics + Environment = Phenotype

Every Edison strain benefits from being grown in one of over 100 data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with micro-climates designed to ensure consistent quality. Variables including humidity, temperature, light and plant density can be customized to optimize the growth and output of each plant.