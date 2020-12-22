 

Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary Wireless Charging 2.0 technology, today announced that current board director Dan Fairfax has been named chairman of the board as current Chairman Robert J. Griffin will step down from the position.

Griffin, who has served on the Energous Board of Directors for the past six years, is stepping down to begin his retirement after 23 years running his own retail sales and marketing firm. Assuming the role of chairman of the board is Fairfax, who joined Energous’ board as a director in April 2019 and has more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience at technology companies including Foundry Networks and Brocade Communications Systems, which was acquired by Broadcom in 2017. In addition to serving on Energous' board, he is also a member of the board of directors at Super Micro Computer and Saama Technologies. This change to the board coincides with Energous Advisory Board Member Sheryl Wilkerson’s transition to the company’s board of directors in October.

“It’s an honor to follow a chairman who possesses the strong leadership qualities and expertise that Robert has brought to the board, and he will be missed,” said Fairfax. “I’m also eager to continue the momentum Robert helped generate as Energous expands applications of WattUp, and firmly believe we have the right team and the right technology in place to increase market adoption of wireless charging 2.0 technology.”

“It’s been a privilege to serve alongside Robert on the board. We thank him for his superb leadership and support and wish him all the best for his retirement,” said Energous CEO Stephen R. Rizzone. “Robert leaves the board and Energous well-positioned for future success, a testament to his phenomenal work at Energous, and I can’t think of a better person than Dan to help steer us. He has the experience and approach required to excel as chairman and to help Energous continue leading the development of next-gen wireless charging.”

“Over the years I’ve seen the wireless charging market grow and evolve, and Energous has been firmly at the center of this revolution,” said Griffin. “Though I am stepping down to begin my retirement, I have no doubt in Dan’s ability to take over and lead the board with the energy, industry insight and expertise he has brought to Energous from day one. Dan is a perfect fit to help lead Energous’ ongoing mission to drive forward wireless charging 2.0.”

17.12.20
Energous Corporation Grants Inducement Restricted Stock Units to New Employees
15.12.20
Gokhale Method Receives FCC Approval for New WattUp-enabled PostureTracker Wearable Device
03.12.20
Energous to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference
01.12.20
EarTechnic Selects Energous’ RF-based Wireless Charging for New Hearing Aid Design  

