Information release calendar for 2021
Interim information of Grigeo AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:
- February 25, 2021 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2020.
- April 8, 2021 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2020.
- May 26, 2021 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2021.
- August 25, 2021 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021.
- November 24, 2021 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2021.
On April 30, 2021 the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.
Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801
