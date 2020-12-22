Information release calendar for 2021

Interim information of Grigeo AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:



February 25, 2021 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2020.

April 8, 2021 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2020.

May 26, 2021 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2021.

August 25, 2021 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021.

November 24, 2021 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2021.



On April 30, 2021 the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.





Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801